Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 69,328 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.59.

NYSE DHI opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

