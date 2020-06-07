Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 183,863 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.05 on Friday. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

