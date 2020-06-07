Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,835 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

INTU opened at $288.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.