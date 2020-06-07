Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 179,888 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

