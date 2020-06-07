Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 179,888 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
