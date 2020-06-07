CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,411.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of CIT Group worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CIT Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $999,533. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

