Cimarex Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 13,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 897 call options.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,971 shares of company stock worth $374,839 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

