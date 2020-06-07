CIIG Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 10th (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

CIIG Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CIICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. CIIG Merger had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CIIG Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CIICU opened at $10.09 on Friday. CIIG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIICU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

