Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) Head to Head Analysis

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cicero alerts:

This table compares Cicero and Modsys International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 1.87 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Modsys International $10.98 million 1.93 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

Cicero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modsys International.

Risk and Volatility

Cicero has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cicero and Modsys International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -118.08% N/A -335.75% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Modsys International beats Cicero on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Modsys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.