Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.87.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

