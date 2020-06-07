CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CGG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $1.31 on Thursday. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $944.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.71.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). CGG had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

