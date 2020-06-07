Centennial Resource Development Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,024 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,516 call options.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 3,004,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,673,583.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,012,916 shares of company stock worth $7,120,075. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

