Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

