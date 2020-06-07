Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

CATY stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

