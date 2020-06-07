Castleark Management LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 3,969,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

