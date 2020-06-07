Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115,870 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 127,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,154,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

