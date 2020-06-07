Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.59.

DHI stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

