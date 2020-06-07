Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,420 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 123,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,559 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,915,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 798,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

