Castellum’s (CWQXF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CWQXF opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Castellum has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.
About Castellum
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.