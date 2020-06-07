Castellum’s (CWQXF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWQXF opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Castellum has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

Get Castellum alerts:

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.