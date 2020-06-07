CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CABGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CABGY opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. CARLSBERG AS/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

