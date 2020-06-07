Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,600 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after buying an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.