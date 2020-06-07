Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,375 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 599,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 285,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

