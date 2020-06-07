Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of WP Carey worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WP Carey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

