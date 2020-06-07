Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

