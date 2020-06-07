Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Boston Properties worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,250,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

