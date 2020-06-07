Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $585.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.16 and its 200 day moving average is $546.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $8,786,147 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

