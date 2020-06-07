Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 32,667 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,735 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 643,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,942 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $234.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

