Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $42.30 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

