Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.39.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm has a market cap of $636.20 million and a PE ratio of 167.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,409.09%.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

