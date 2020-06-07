Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

