CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $975.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

