Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 32,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,445,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock worth $16,756,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

