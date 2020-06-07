BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

