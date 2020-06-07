Brokers Set Expectations for Microchip Technology Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

MCHP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

