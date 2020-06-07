Brokers Set Expectations for Gold Standard Ventures Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

GSV opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $231.01 million and a P/E ratio of -27.27.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

