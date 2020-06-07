British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.