Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Sells £680,252.54 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 3,092,057 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £680,252.54 ($894,833.65).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Trevor Brown bought 972,385 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £165,305.45 ($217,449.95).

Shares of BRH opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

