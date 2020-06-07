Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brady by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

