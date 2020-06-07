BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

