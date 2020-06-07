BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

