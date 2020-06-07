BlackRock, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $27.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $31.45 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.73.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $556.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.79. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

