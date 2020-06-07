BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

