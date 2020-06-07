BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,826 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of BHP Group worth $69,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.