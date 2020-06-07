Berenberg Bank Raises XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 4,150

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,920 ($38.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 3,760 ($49.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,056.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,065.25. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,557 ($46.79), for a total transaction of £281,003 ($369,643.51).

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

