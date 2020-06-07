Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €74.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.71 ($93.84).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €59.51 and a 200-day moving average of €65.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

