Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.71 ($93.84).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.46. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

