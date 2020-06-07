Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

