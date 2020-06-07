Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

