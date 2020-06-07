Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

