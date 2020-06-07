BANKINTER S A/S’s (BKNIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. BANKINTER S A/S has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.