Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bankia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankia presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BNKXF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

